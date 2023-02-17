IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

    01:18

  • Portions of Georgia grand jury report cite suspicions of false testimony

    07:44
  • Now Playing

    Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    New report raises questions about indicted former FBI spy chief's Russia contacts

    06:08

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52

  • DeSantis retrograde war on education, social progress stirs protest in Florida capital

    08:54

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07

  • Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

    08:19

  • Biden judicial pick makes history in more ways than one

    01:36

  • DOJ argues crime-fraud exception to force Trump lawyer's testimony

    04:48

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35

  • Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17

  • After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

Alex Wagner Tonight

Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

06:03

Shane Harris, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about the likelihood that an object in the sky that was shot down in the wake of the intense attention paid to a Chinese spy balloon was actually a civilian hobby group's balloon, and why the U.S. seems suddenly so aware of balloons in the air. Feb. 17, 2023

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

    01:18

  • Portions of Georgia grand jury report cite suspicions of false testimony

    07:44
  • Now Playing

    Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    New report raises questions about indicted former FBI spy chief's Russia contacts

    06:08

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All