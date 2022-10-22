Details of secret material seized from Trump focus concern on intelligence sources' safety

- Now Playing
Details of secret material seized from Trump focus concern on intelligence sources' safety07:14
- UP NEXT
Republican state election chief walks fine line to assuage 'stop the steal' outrage08:44
State election chief hopes observers, poll watchers ease GOP concerns about elections04:02
DeSantis' new education restrictions puts Florida teachers' certification on the line01:40
Peril of abortion bans to women's health becomes dreaded reality07:05
Election offices add protection against Trump 'stop the steal' conspiracy theorists03:25
Election officials train for threats from 'stop the steal' conspiracy theorists07:50
Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts03:06
Trevor Noah to U.S. media: Resist ratings grab of giving attention to extremists03:13
How do you want to spend your heartbeats? Trevor Noah on reconsidering his career path01:44
Timely documentary recalls celebrated abortion rights filibuster03:01
Trevor Noah on the insidiousness of American 'coded' racism02:02
'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes04:41
Trevor Noah on messages that foster resentment at the root of racist, grievance politics02:06
Racist 'white replacement theory' runs parallel to conservative political issues04:57
Trump's Durham probe backfires, also damages national security04:08
GOP tips hand on House majority plan: cut popular programs, investigate Biden, sow chaos04:17
Trump's conspiracy theory collides with reality in another embarrassing Durham failure05:04
Anna May Wong set to make history as first Asian-American on U.S. currency01:14
Investigators concerned Trump took documents on trips to New York, New Jersey: WSJ04:14
- Now Playing
Details of secret material seized from Trump focus concern on intelligence sources' safety07:14
- UP NEXT
Republican state election chief walks fine line to assuage 'stop the steal' outrage08:44
State election chief hopes observers, poll watchers ease GOP concerns about elections04:02
DeSantis' new education restrictions puts Florida teachers' certification on the line01:40
Peril of abortion bans to women's health becomes dreaded reality07:05
Election offices add protection against Trump 'stop the steal' conspiracy theorists03:25
Play All