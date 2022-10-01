IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Desperate Putin orchestrates rally to distract from Ukraine invasion struggles

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    Buoyed by Abbott failures, GOP unpopularity, Beto O'Rourke musters campaign volunteer army

    08:29

  • Cost of losses, lack of insurance compound storm's devastation

    08:37

  • Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida

    02:30

  • Russians flee Putin's desperate draft operation to bolster failing Ukraine invasion

    07:19

  • Coast Guard leverages every tool available in Florida rescue efforts

    04:37

  • Judge helps save Trump from special master hot seat

    05:39

  • Destruction in Cuba from Hurricane Ian leaves Floridians apprehensive about coming days

    01:28

  • Influence of climate change seen in features of Hurricane Ian

    05:48

  • Massive coordinated response prepares to help in storm-stricken Florida

    04:55

  • 'Horrific damage' awaits returning residents of Marco Island, Florida: county commissioner

    05:40

  • Recognizing components is key to fighting extremist violence: Anita Hill

    06:27

  • Healing divisions takes back seat to fight for rights: Newsom

    04:30

  • Newsom knocks Democrats for poor messaging on successes versus Republicans

    03:10

  • 'We need to call them out': Gov. Newsom wants Democrats to push back on GOP governors

    04:48

  • 'No, no, no': Gavin Newsom's least convincing answer

    01:08

  • Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists

    07:39

  • Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine

    02:54

  • How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy

    08:12

  • U.S. sanctions Iran's 'morality police' as protests by women grow

    04:04

Alex Wagner Tonight

Desperate Putin orchestrates rally to distract from Ukraine invasion struggles

02:53

Alex Wagner reports on a massive propaganda rally in Moscow in support of Vladimir Putin's effort to seize parts of Ukraine while hundreds of thousands flee Russia to avoid being drafted and the Ukrainian military continues to make advances in purging Russia from its territory.Oct. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Desperate Putin orchestrates rally to distract from Ukraine invasion struggles

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    Buoyed by Abbott failures, GOP unpopularity, Beto O'Rourke musters campaign volunteer army

    08:29

  • Cost of losses, lack of insurance compound storm's devastation

    08:37

  • Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida

    02:30

  • Russians flee Putin's desperate draft operation to bolster failing Ukraine invasion

    07:19

  • Coast Guard leverages every tool available in Florida rescue efforts

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All