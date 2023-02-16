IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52
    DeSantis retrograde war on education, social progress stirs protest in Florida capital

    08:54
    'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07

  • Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

    08:19

  • Biden judicial pick makes history in more ways than one

    01:36

  • DOJ argues crime-fraud exception to force Trump lawyer's testimony

    04:48

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35

  • Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17

  • After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

  • 'Pride is patriotic': Gov. Wes Moore talks civic pride, Joe Biden, and impactful policy

    09:38

  • Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

    03:06

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

Kimberle Crenshaw, professor at Columbia Law School, talks with Alex Wagner about why "culture war" is an inapt description of the way Ron DeSantis is abusing his power as governor to intimidate educators to obscure history and impose an obsolete ideology. Feb. 16, 2023

