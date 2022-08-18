IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Florida teacher training aims to indoctrinate educators with conservative ideology

  • New Florida teacher training downplays role of slavery in U.S. history

    DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

Alex Wagner Tonight

DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia Journalism School, talks with Alex Wagner about the political utility for Ron DeSantis of bringing polarizing culture war themes to the discussion of complicated American history and civics. Aug. 18, 2022

    DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

