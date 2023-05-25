IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37

  • First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues

    04:17

  • Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

    11:14

  • Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations

    07:01

  • D.A. Fani Willis security precautions suggest big fish indictment in the offing

    08:24

  • New College class of 2023 celebrates graduation on their own terms

    04:05

  • Amid DeSantis attacks, Disney cancels massive development plans in Florida 

    01:59

  • House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich

    06:30

  • Gun violence is top health concern among Americans: poll

    02:19

  • Jordan's choice of witnesses raises questions about right-wing extremism within the FBI

    09:06

  • Boosted by gerrymandering, GOP forces 12-week abortion ban on North Carolina

    09:08

  • Conservative clique of judges increasingly seen as unconcerned with judicial propriety

    06:19

  • GOP tries to prop up Durham report dud with attack on Adam Schiff

    04:32

  • A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

    02:39

  • Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

    09:08

  • White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats

    09:45

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

Alex Wagner Tonight

DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

07:48

Alex Wagner looks at the disastrous roll-out of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign on a Twitter platform made unreliable by Elon Musk, and how quickly Donald Trump was prepared to celebrate his Republican opponent's misfortune.May 25, 2023

  • A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37

  • First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues

    04:17

  • Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

    11:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All