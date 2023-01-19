DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia Journalism School, talks with Alex Wagner about how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' efforts to erase Black history in the United States by intimidating librarians, teachers, school boards and universities risks pushing Florida and its Southern associations back into the past and undercutting the ability of Southern schools to draw competent, reputable faculty. Jan. 19, 2023

