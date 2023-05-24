IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

Alex Wagner Tonight

DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

Alex Wagner looks at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' struggles with behaving in a "likeable" way while campaigning, and how his policy record does not support the image of someone who is trying to be liked by a very broad range of people. May 24, 2023

