Alex Wagner Tonight

DeSantis antagonism of New College exacerbates brain drain

02:15

Alex Wagner reports on the majority of the board of New College, hand-picked by Ron DeSantis to overhaul the college's administration, rejecting tenure for five professors and prompting the resignation of a non-DeSantis board member. April 27, 2023

