Alex Wagner Tonight

Democrats skeptical McCarthy can turn around his losing slide for House speaker

Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks with Alex Wagner about the miserable time Kevin McCarthy is having getting enough votes to become Speaker of the House and whether he will ever succeed, and what Democrats can hope to get done in a term that will so plainly be dominated by Republican chaos. Jan. 5, 2023

