IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33
  • Now Playing

    Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    01:58

  • DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

    09:57

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

    06:35

  • Officials see election complaints shift from political tactic to inspiring violence

    08:04

  • Fossil fuel industry takes gaslighting to new level with dark money campaign

    04:11

  • List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

    04:01

  • As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

    04:25

  • Republicans insult their voters with bogus controversies like gas stoves: Mehdi Hasan

    03:57

  • Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

    07:15

  • DeSantis accomplishes fear, confusion and publicity, but not so much election security

    01:44

  • Reporters follow George Santos' money in increasingly small circles

    07:46

  • Trapped by politics, Garland appoints special counsel for Biden documents

    10:20

  • Suspicious finances prompt ethics complaint against George Santos; calls to resign mount

    08:45

  • Republicans invent fake procedure for symbolic anti-abortion vote

    03:12

  • Ozone hole on course to heal after global phase out of harmful chemicals

    02:25

Alex Wagner Tonight

Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

02:05

Alex Wagner looks at the legislative packages being lined up in states where Democrats control the governorship and both houses of the legislation to pass a progressive agenda unencumbered by Republican obstruction.Jan. 19, 2023

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33
  • Now Playing

    Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    01:58

  • DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

    09:57

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

    06:35

  • Officials see election complaints shift from political tactic to inspiring violence

    08:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All