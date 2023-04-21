IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Disgraced TN legislator quits over conduct ignored by a leadership targeting Tennessee 3

    02:25

  • GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    Lindell on the hook for $5M after losing his own bet on bogus 2020 data

    03:27

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52

  • History's bad intentions reflected in 'stand your ground' shootings

    04:20

  • The better Republicans get to know Ron DeSantis, the less they like him

    09:42

  • Some Republicans resist repeal of ban on unmarried couples living together

    01:47

  • Willis attack on fake Georgia electors' lawyer raises intrigue about new developments

    04:21

  • 'Stand your ground' makes dangerous mix of guns and fear of young Black men

    04:30

  • Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble

    10:26

  • New app helps conservatives keep track of all the "woke" things they're trying to cancel

    02:15

  • Latest Clarence Thomas scandal may be too big to blow over

    06:00

  • John Leguizamo pushes back on effort to erase Latin contributions from U.S. history

    11:50

  • NRA boos Mike Pence; Timid non-Trump GOP candidates literally phone it in

    02:16

  • As many as 1,000 children separated from families by Trump are U.S.-born citizens: NYT

    02:58

  • Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics 

    07:48

  • Trump deposed in NYAG case accusing him of 'staggering' business fraud

    09:48

  • Fox News withheld audio recordings in Dominion case: lawyer for former Fox News producer

    10:59

  • Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

    01:32

Alex Wagner Tonight

Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny

09:41

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow, Michigan Senate majority whip, talks with Alex Wagner about how Michigan Democrats overcame gerrymandering and stood up to state Republicans to take the majority for the first time in years and how national Democrats can do the same as Republicans wield power from the minority to lock in unpopular policies. April 21, 2023

  • Disgraced TN legislator quits over conduct ignored by a leadership targeting Tennessee 3

    02:25

  • GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    Lindell on the hook for $5M after losing his own bet on bogus 2020 data

    03:27

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52

  • History's bad intentions reflected in 'stand your ground' shootings

    04:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All