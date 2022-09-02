IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters

Senator Amy Klobuchar tells Alex Wagner that contrary to some polling, her sense from American voters is that the national security implications of Donald Trump's disregard for proper handling of the nation's secrets will sway some voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for a Republican candidate. Sept. 2, 2022

