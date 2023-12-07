Debased, disgraced and replaced: McCarthy quits with half a term left

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Having debased himself with Donald Trump in the name of fundraising only to be humiliated by his own colleagues who put him through the ringer to get the House speaker's gavel and then ejected him from the job shortly thereafter, Kevin McCarthy, who once declared, "I never quit," announced he is quitting Congress. Rep. Jamie Raskin talks with Alex Wagner about Kevin McCarthy sacrificed his spine for Donald Trump and ended up with nothing. Dec. 7, 2023

