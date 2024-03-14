Critics cite youth vote outreach among high stakes against kneejerk TikTok ban

While a bill to force Bytedance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, to divest from the social site or be effectively banned in the U.S. enjoyed broad, bipartisan support, the smaller but similarly diverse opposition to the bill cautions against what feels like a rushed effort fueled by national security, anti-China grandstanding. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who voted no, talks with Alex Wagner about his many reservations about how Congress is approaching TikTok, the preferred platform for expression for millions of coveted young American voters. March 14, 2024