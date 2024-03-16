Criminal prosecution of Trump finally pushes past Fani Willis sideshow

Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the criminal trial of Donald Trump and his associates in Georgia has allowed D.A. Fani Willis to remain on the case, albeit without special prosecutor Nathan Wade. And while Willis may not be entirely out of the woods personally, and her reputation may continue to suffer, the case against Trump remains and may now move forward once again. Andrew Fleischman, a criminal defense attorney based on Atlanta, and Jeremy Saland, former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan D.A.'s trial division, discuss the judge's ruling and how the case and D.A. Willis move forward. March 16, 2024