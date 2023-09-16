Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

Barbara McQuade, Joyce Vance, Jill Wine-Banks, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, co-hosts of the Sisters in Law podcast, talk with Alex Wagner about the complexities of seating a jury, multiplied by the complexities of the RICO trials of Donald Trump and his co-defendants, and the honor and seriousness with which most people take jury duty regardless of their support or disdain for Trump.Sept. 16, 2023