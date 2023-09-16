IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'

    Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

    McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party

  • Trial Tetris from Hell! Judge rejects Trump slow-walking as RICO trial schedule takes shape

  • A clarifying moment: United Auto Workers demand fair share from Big Three automakers

  • Herding cats: Courts wrestle with scheduling Georgia trial of Trump, co-defendants

  • Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

  • 'Not a shred of evidence': Democrats swat down GOP's impeachment revenge mission for Trump

  • 'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

  • How to salvage U.S. democracy from the 'tyranny of the minority'

  • McCarthy backs bad-faith Biden impeachment boondoggle; GOP revisits 'Benghazi' playbook

  • Prosecutors race against Trump media's campaign to corrupt jury pool

  • Unsealed report reveals the Georgia special grand juror's secret

  • 'His efforts fall short.': Judge stomps on Mark Meadows' bid to take Georgia trial federal

  • Follow the money: Fracking billionaires funding anti-renewable energy propaganda cartoons

  • 'A new avenue of investigation': Jack Smith's grand jury that indicted Trump reconvenes 

  • Why the 14th Amendment could boot Trump from ballots (and why Democrats might not want it to)

  • Lordy, more tapes! Trump lawyer's notes add details on lead-up to FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

  • How long does it take to put an election theft conspiracy on trial?

  • Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships

Alex Wagner Tonight

Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

Barbara McQuade, Joyce Vance, Jill Wine-Banks, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, co-hosts of the Sisters in Law podcast, talk with Alex Wagner about the complexities of seating a jury, multiplied by the complexities of the RICO trials of Donald Trump and his co-defendants, and the honor and seriousness with which most people take jury duty regardless of their support or disdain for Trump.Sept. 16, 2023

