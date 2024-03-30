IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far
March 30, 202404:22
  • Now Playing

    Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05

  • Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

  • Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

  • Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

    06:18

  • 'Post-Roe underground' helps women in abortion ban states access abortion pills

    06:57

  • 'Clown show': Another resignation as dysfunction and disunity plague House GOP

    02:43

  • Did Garland blow it? Bottom-up process questioned as Trump deploys stall strategy

    08:21

  • Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem

    08:12

  • 'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women 

    08:26

  • Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case

    06:12

  • Trump becomes the butt of Biden jokes as legal bills he can't afford erode rich guy image

    05:24

  • Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00

  • Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule

    08:04

  • Kushner undeterred by 'appearance of conflict' in overseas development deal

    07:20

Alex Wagner Tonight

Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

04:22

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's repeated attacks on the daughter of the judge in his New York criminal trial and why a more severe gag order may be imposed on Trump even if the judge doesn't feel it's necessary to protest himself and his own family. March 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05

  • Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All