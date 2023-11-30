IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Covid's lingering shadow complicates economy and economic messaging for 2024

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    'Best shot:' Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to take down Trump

    08:22

  • Joe: Trump's telling us exactly what he's going to do if elected next November

    02:50

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Chris Christie: We'll be on the debate stage in Alabama

    10:26

  • Chris Christie: Trump will be convicted this spring

    04:03

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Stop treating polls as actual news events

    08:24

  • Republican refusal to certify local election results seen as dress rehearsal for 2024 chaos

    03:11

  • Why voting for third party candidates could be a triumph for Trump in disguise

    02:48

  • The wheels are coming off the Ron DeSantis campaign

    02:36

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • Biden campaign focuses on threat of second Trump term

    06:10

  • Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

    06:04

  • Political scientist shares 'the one part of this poll that gives me chills'

    08:07

  • Why Biden has to give young voters a reason to turn out

    10:29

  • ‘Just go real’: How Democrats should talk about Trump

    11:28

Alex Wagner Tonight

Covid's lingering shadow complicates economy and economic messaging for 2024

07:08

The effects on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic were profound and continue to reverberate on a global scale even as Americans struggle to push past that difficult time. MSNBC's Chris Hayes talks with Alex Wagner about the challenge for the Biden campaign of conveying successes in an atmosphere of economic anxiety.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Covid's lingering shadow complicates economy and economic messaging for 2024

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    'Best shot:' Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to take down Trump

    08:22

  • Joe: Trump's telling us exactly what he's going to do if elected next November

    02:50

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All