IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens

    04:34

  • Famous statue's nakedness too much for Florida parents; principal fired over lesson

    04:15

  • Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump

    10:25

  • Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT

    05:52

  • Why John Edwards is seen as a point of comparison for Trump's hush money case

    03:52

  • What the heck is going on in the Mar-a-Lago documents case?

    10:05

  • For Donald Trump, legal dominoes may not be finished falling

    08:28

  • Trump makes violent, racist signals available for right-wing followers

    05:21

  • Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes

    06:08

  • 'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

    03:39

  • Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo

    03:10

  • Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

    01:50

  • Report outlines litany of foreign gifts not reported by Trump administration

    03:05

  • China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism

    06:42

  • Legislator 'accidentally' recommends Confederate flag to list of approved Florida flags

    01:30

  • Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

    03:28

  • DeSantis war on education moves publishers to rewrite textbooks' history lessons

    09:57

  • How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

    06:31

Alex Wagner Tonight

Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life

08:04

Caroline Kitchener, national political reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about a narrow ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court allowing abortion when a woman's life is at risk, and the anxious confusion that lingers for doctors making the choice between a woman's health and potentially dire criminal consequences. March 25, 2023

  • Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens

    04:34

  • Famous statue's nakedness too much for Florida parents; principal fired over lesson

    04:15

  • Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump

    10:25

  • Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All