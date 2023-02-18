IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

Alex Wagner Tonight

Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

Alex Wagner shares passages from a publicly released, partially redacted court brief from Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News in which Fox News executives are seen panicking over how to retain viewers who want to believe Donald Trump's Big Lie, which they apparently know to false but helped perpetuate to appease that audience (and preserve ratings). Feb. 18, 2023

