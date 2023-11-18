IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

    Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar

  • In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

  • Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving' 

  • 'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

  • Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

  • 'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

  • Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

  • Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

  • Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

  • Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

  • Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

  • 'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

  • Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

  • Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

Alex Wagner Tonight

Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

Alex Wagner looks back at the history of IBM's relationship with Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany and points to the company's abrupt withdrawal from the platform formerly known as Twitter upon the discovery that its ads were appearing next to antisemitic content.Nov. 18, 2023

