IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists 

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative activists find way to buy access to Supreme Court justices

    03:48

  • Dire economic stakes have Biden admin eager for rail labor resolution

    08:12

  • Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

    02:35

  • Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

    05:27

  • Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

    04:15

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

    07:43

  • NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack

    09:39

  • Spike in Anti-Trans Rhetoric on Twitter Sparks Fears of More Violent Attacks

    04:56

  • Mary Peltola (D) Wins Re-Election in Alaska House Race

    05:11

  • Combat veteran Richard Fierro tackled Club Q shooter

    09:04

  • Arizona will recount election results for Attorney General race

    04:08

  • Ed Sanders, Club Q shooting survivor, recounts his experience

    06:19

  • Twitter employees receive ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk

    07:23

  • Jack Smith Appointed Special Counsel in Trump Investigations

    08:25

  • GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come

    09:12

  • Nancy Pelosi passes the torch to new house leadership

    05:32

  • GOP worries Trump's 2024 presidential run could cost them GA Senate seat

    03:57

  • Warren: New marriage bill helps ensure people can marry whomever they love

    00:56

  • Report suggests Trump 'at substantial risk of criminal prosecution' in Georgia probe

    05:28

Alex Wagner Tonight

Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists 

07:40

Melissa Murray, professor at New York University School of Law, talks with Alex Wagner about revelations of how conservative, anti-abortion activists executed a strategy to ingratiate themselves with Supreme Court justices in order to advance their agenda, and how the openness of justices like Sam Alito to this type of influence hurts the integrity of the court. Dec. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists 

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative activists find way to buy access to Supreme Court justices

    03:48

  • Dire economic stakes have Biden admin eager for rail labor resolution

    08:12

  • Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

    02:35

  • Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

    05:27

  • Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

    04:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All