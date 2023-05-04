IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

Alex Wagner Tonight

Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

Eddie Glaude Jr., chair of the African American Studies Department at Princeton University, and Jamelle Bouie, columnist for The New York Times, talk with Alex Wagner about what newly revealed text messages by Tucker Carlson say about the white supremacy Fox advocated through Carlson. May 4, 2023

