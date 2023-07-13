IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP candidates court anti-abortion crowd; count on mass amnesia for general election

    Conspiratorial election denial bad for business pillow guy learns; GOP does damage control

    As GOP works the law enforcement refs for Trump, important policing issues go fallow

  • Prosecutors pursuing Donald Trump create legal traffic jam on court calendar

  • Buttigieg calls out opponents of infrastructure bill now trying to take credit

  • 'Right around the corner': Legal peril for Trump gets real as new grand juries are seated

  • Abortion complicates 2024 outlook as Republicans gear up for Iowa and primary season

  • Will be investigated!: Feds probe meeting that spawned Trump's 'will be wild!' tweet

  • School administrator struggles to apply GOP anti-woke absurdity to factual history

  • Trans candidate looks to make history as GOP is mired in anti-woke freak-out

  • 'Kind of a dead frog': Campaign trail showcases DeSantis shortcomings

  • Florida suffers consequences of DeSantis political games with public health

  • The fascinating and storied history of drugs and other substances found at the White House

  • Greene's attempt to play both sides of GOP split blows up in her face

  • Supreme Court ignores own recent precedent to allow Black man's execution in Mississippi

  • 'An absolute crisis': Maryland governor calls on pro-gun states to help curb gun violence

  • Ohio voters scramble to protect abortion rights as GOP legislature invents new obstacles

  • Candidate turns lessons of public, personal struggle into winning platform

  • Naive emphasis on 'colorblindness' ignores racial reality in U.S.

  • Extremism of GOP base could make Republican candidate too toxic for general election

Alex Wagner Tonight

Conspiratorial election denial bad for business pillow guy learns; GOP does damage control

Alex Wagner reports on how Mike Lindell's pillow business is suffering huge losses as a result of having a very public conspiratorial election denier as the face of the company, and looks at how the Republican Party is trying to repair the damage Trump's anti-election hype has done to their base's faith in voting.July 13, 2023

