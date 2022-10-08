IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

Alex Wagner Tonight

Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: What racism costs everyone and how we can prosper together," talks with Alex Wagner about recent events in the news that show a pattern of thinking among conservatives that sees anything that addresses structural inequality as an attack on white people. Oct. 8, 2022

    Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

