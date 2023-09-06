IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    How President Biden came to grips with Trump-era radicalism

    11:06

  • Trump, co-defendants scatter on strategy as legal heat intensifies

    06:42

  • 'Disgusted': Senate Democrats advance bill to impose ethics standards on Supreme Court

    06:36

  • 'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

    08:54

  • Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

    03:40

  • 'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

    02:28

  • State hijacking of Houston schools leaves parents anxious for answers

    08:43

  • Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

    08:53

  • 'What country are we going to be?': U.S. faces reckoning in right-wing backlash to racial progress 

    08:11

  • 'Toxic': DeSantis push to transform university drives out students, faculty

    11:13

  • New College students describe the meanings of murals wiped out by new admin's 'beautifying'

    07:42

  • Republican fealty to Trump even in the face of death

    04:47

  • The striking parallels between Watergate and the Georgia indictment

    07:32

  • Georgia defendants move for speedy trials, federal trials, and severed trials

    06:30

  • Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mug shot in hand

    03:27

  • 'Almost impossible': Judge in Trump Georgia case 'stress tests' legal system with limits on Trump

    06:01

  • Is it odd for a 'billionaire' to use a bail bondsman? Yes.

    02:53

  • 'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

    06:17

  • DeSantis eager to disclaim his elitist roots to curry favor with MAGA populists

    03:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships

02:24

After striking a deal with Florida schools, conservative propaganda site Prager U. has added a partnership with Oklahoma's education department while state Republicans elsewhere wrestle with how to bring distorted racial history and other conservative lesson framings to their students. Sept. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    How President Biden came to grips with Trump-era radicalism

    11:06

  • Trump, co-defendants scatter on strategy as legal heat intensifies

    06:42

  • 'Disgusted': Senate Democrats advance bill to impose ethics standards on Supreme Court

    06:36

  • 'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

    08:54

  • Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All