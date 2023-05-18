IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Boosted by gerrymandering, GOP forces 12-week abortion ban on North Carolina

    Conservative clique of judges increasingly seen as unconcerned with judicial propriety

    GOP tries to prop up Durham report dud with attack on Adam Schiff

  • A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

  • Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

  • White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

  • Florida college students arrange separate commencement, rejecting board's Trumpy speaker

  • White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

  • Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

  • Santos backs crackdown on fraud he's charged with committing

  • Covid's legacy seen in human desperation at U.S. border

  • End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

  • Fox leans into fearmongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

  • Void in GOP leadership leaves Trump's corrupting influence intact

  • Why Trump should be concerned about the George Santos fraud charges

  • 'He told a pack of lies tonight': Raskin sets Trump Jan 6 lies straight

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

  • 'Profoundly irresponsible': Ocasio-Cortez rips 'atrocious' Trump town hall

  • Carroll victory over Trump seen as waypoint in winding path of progress

Alex Wagner Tonight

Conservative clique of judges increasingly seen as unconcerned with judicial propriety

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor for Slate, talks with Alex Wagner about the emerging picture of a clique of conservative judges who flout ethics and propriety as they enforce Republican priorities with the support of billionaires. May 18, 2023

