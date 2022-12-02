IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Congress demands answers on Supreme Court justice access scandal, accountability problem

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse talks with Alex Wagner about ideas for enforcing an ethical code of conduct for Supreme Court Justices after reports of conservative activists ingratiating themselves into a position of influence with the court's justices.Dec. 2, 2022

