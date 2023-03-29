IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wake up with Morning Joe: Now available to watch live on Peacock

  • Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids

    02:05

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59

  • Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's

    04:39

  • Ramen makes things better

    01:08

  • Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble

    10:15

  • Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

    01:40

  • Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life

    08:04

  • Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens

    04:34

  • Famous statue's nakedness too much for Florida parents; principal fired over lesson

    04:15

  • Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump

    10:25

  • Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT

    05:52

  • Why John Edwards is seen as a point of comparison for Trump's hush money case

    03:52

  • What the heck is going on in the Mar-a-Lago documents case?

    10:05

  • For Donald Trump, legal dominoes may not be finished falling

    08:28

  • Trump makes violent, racist signals available for right-wing followers

    05:21

  • Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes

    06:08

  • 'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

    03:39

  • Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo

    03:10

Alex Wagner Tonight

Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

07:23

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak talks with Ali Velshi about the fight at every level of society in Israel to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu and his political allies from corrupting the nation's democracy. March 29, 2023

  • Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids

    02:05

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59

  • Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's

    04:39

  • Ramen makes things better

    01:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All