Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ
May 22, 202407:01

Alex Wagner Tonight

Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ

07:01

Former FBI director James Comey talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump conducted his business and the presidency like a mafia organization, and why he thinks Trump will have greater success corrupting American institutions if he is able to return to office. May 22, 2024

