    Civil rights dominoes set to fall as conservative activists get Supreme Court's message

Alex Wagner Tonight

Civil rights dominoes set to fall as conservative activists get Supreme Court's message

After Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested a willingness to reconsider past rulings that support contraception and same sex marriage, conservative and religious activists are answering the call with cases challenging, for example, gay rights. Charles Coleman, civil rights attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how to expect the conservative movement to utilize their Supreme Court takeover. July 15, 2023

