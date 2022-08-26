IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Christian nationalist target school boards to advance agenda

06:43

Mike Hixenbaugh, senior investigative reporter for NBC News, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on conservative mobile phone company Patriot Mobile targeting school boards in Texas with Christian nationalist candidates, and the broader movement by far-right Christians to impose their values on public schools in the United States. Aug. 26, 2022

