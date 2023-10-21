Chesebro plea deal 'meaningfully more perilous' for Trump, and likely not the last

The plea deal by Donald Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, the third secured by District Attorney Fani Willis in her conspiracy case against Trump and 18 others, lands closer to Trump himself than the previous two and may be just another in a series of deals cut as legal maneuvers play out. Gwen Keyes, former DeKalb County, Georgia district attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about what the deal means for this case as well as Trump's other criminal trials. Oct. 21, 2023