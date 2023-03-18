IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

    03:39

  • Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo

    03:10
    Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

    01:50
    Report outlines litany of foreign gifts not reported by Trump administration

    03:05

  • China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism

    06:42

  • Legislator 'accidentally' recommends Confederate flag to list of approved Florida flags

    01:30

  • Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

    03:28

  • DeSantis war on education moves publishers to rewrite textbooks' history lessons

    09:57

  • How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

    06:31

  • Why chaos is the most likely outcome of the abortion pill case

    03:21

  • Medication abortion battle could embolden right-wing war on science

    06:58

  • Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case

    04:02

  • Why conservatives don't want to say what 'woke' means

    01:31

  • Chinese billionaire, influential with U.S. conservatives, arrested on fraud charges

    04:07

  • Man sues ex-wife's friends in first test of Texas abortion law

    06:47

  • Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

    11:13

  • Despite ever-deepening hole of scandals, Santos files papers indicating re-election plan

    01:59

  • Closer look finds startlingly flimsy basis for Fox anti-Dominion Big Lie claim

    03:47

  • Trump struggles with the growing burden of his own baggage

    08:01

  • Republicans use House committee power to try to rewrite embarrassing history

    08:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

01:50

Alex Wagner reports on a sworn affidavit by the Capitol Police general counsel that says Republicans did not keep police in the loop as they gave Tucker Carlson exclusive access to security footage from January 6. March 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

