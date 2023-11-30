IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26
  • UP NEXT

    What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Trump lawyer spars with panel of judges over partial gag order

    03:40

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • ‘Really big admission’: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd in new audio

    11:34

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

    01:59

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34

  • ‘At the defendant’s direction’: Jack Smith previews plan for prosecuting Trump

    08:32

  • ‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot

    15:21

  • 'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

  • Lawrence: D.C. trial jury selection process moves ahead despite Trump delay tactics

    04:40

  • DOJ calls out Trump defense foot-dragging strategy; implores Trump judge not to be 'manipulated'

    06:47

  • ‘This language is designed to protect us’: Harvard scholar says 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump

    10:58

Alex Wagner Tonight

Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

10:26

New filings from Donald Trump's lawyers make some particularly dubious arguments in Trump's defense, but may ultimately serve the broader strategy of delaying the court's proceedings. At the same time, some of what the filings contain appear to be geared more toward Trump's political audience. Melissa Murray, NYU law professor, and former Senator Claire McCaskill join Alex Wagner to discuss.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26
  • UP NEXT

    What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All