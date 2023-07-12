IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Buttigieg calls out opponents of infrastructure bill now trying to take credit

08:55

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with Alex Wagner about the broad benefits of the infrastructure bill the Biden adminstration fought Republican opposition to get passed and the late-arrival Republicans now trying to take credit for important local projects stemming from the bill they tried to prevent. July 12, 2023

