  • 'This is a chapter in the book': Manhattan D.A. puts Trump Org conviction in context

  • Holder rips legal scheme to hijack elections as SCOTUS considers

    Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures

    Past Election Day, Senator Warnock brings unique qualities to the Senate

  • Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

  • Federal investigations of Trump in full stride after election; multiple aides testifying

  • Russia pursues war crime tactic targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of winter

  • The real story behind the proposed changes in the Democratic primary calendar

  • Why reordering the Democratic primaries is a big deal

  • Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

  • Appeals court tears apart special master review of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

  • Congress demands answers on Supreme Court justice access scandal, accountability problem

  • Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists 

  • Conservative activists find way to buy access to Supreme Court justices

  • Dire economic stakes have Biden admin eager for rail labor resolution

  • Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

  • Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

  • Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

Alex Wagner Tonight

Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures

Senator Cory Booker points out issues on which there is overlapping, bipartisan approval among voters, but not among Republican elected representatives, suggesting that difference played a role in voter rejection of Republican candidates in the midterm elections. Dec. 8, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

