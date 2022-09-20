Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life

Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures03:34
- Now Playing
Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life06:41
- UP NEXT
Global community committed to Russian accountability for war crimes in Ukraine09:16
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt03:29
Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case04:58
Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side05:05
DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents06:18
Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty10:36
Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search04:29
GOP governors follow shameful history with cruel stunt abusing migrants05:01
Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities04:55
Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia10:04
Stacey Abrams on reconciling political freedoms and personal choice on abortion04:29
Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic09:05
How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy08:21
Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal02:22
Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse07:37
LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates06:17
Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents05:57
UK enters new era in time of economic tumult01:12
Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures03:34
- Now Playing
Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life06:41
- UP NEXT
Global community committed to Russian accountability for war crimes in Ukraine09:16
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt03:29
Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case04:58
Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side05:05
Play All