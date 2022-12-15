IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

Alex Wagner Tonight

Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

Alex Wagner reports on a congressional ceremony honoring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the unveiling of her official portrait, and notes that former House Speaker John Boehner's crossing of the partisan aisle to speak at the event is hard to imagine in the current political climate. Dec. 15, 2022

