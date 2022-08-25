Black women, a key Biden constituency, carry highest student loan burden

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Alex Wagner about who is helped most by President Biden's student loan debt relief plan, and particularly about Black women, who played a major role in Biden's election and who have to borrow more for their college education than any other racial group. Aug. 25, 2022

Play All