Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report

Reports are surfacing of the Biden administration's frustration with Merrick Garland and the DOJ over special counsel Robert Hur's overstepping in his report on classified documents retained by Biden to include gratuitous "disparaging statements" about the president's memory. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, and Jennifer Palmieri, former Obama White House communications director, discuss with Alex Wagner ahead of expected congressional testimony by Hur, the release of the report's interview transcripts, and the likely imminent political cherry picking from the report by Republicans.Feb. 16, 2024