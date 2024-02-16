IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report
Feb. 16, 202409:25
  • Now Playing

    Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report

    09:25
  • UP NEXT

    As Republican sounds alarm on Russian threat, GOP makes excuses for Trump attacks on NATO

    06:02

  • Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial

    07:32

  • Livid Kansas City congressman rips thoughts-and-prayers Congress for doing 'nothing at all' on guns

    05:55

  • 'Full-on, the MAGA party': Election deniers advance as Trump plots RNC takeover

    07:56

  • 'More important things to do' not likely to save Trump from criminal trial

    04:58

  • House Republicans impeach Mayorkas by the margin of a medical absence

    03:39

  • Kornacki: 'A great start for Democrats' in NY-3 election to replace Santos

    03:19

  • Trump faces potentially crippling week of legal penalties

    08:18

  • Hillary Clinton offers advice to President Biden on addressing concerns about his age

    04:03

  • 'Putting her on notice': Jack Smith losing patience with Judge Cannon in Trump documents case

    06:50

  • 'Shocking': Hillary Clinton surprised at ease of GOP capitulation to 'puppeteer' Trump

    05:52

  • The remedy is in the states: Clinton envisions middle ground on booting Trump from ballot

    09:37

  • 'He is a useful idiot': Hillary Clinton scorns Tucker Carlson over Putin interview

    04:23

  • Trump fraud judge demands answers on report of witness perjury plea

    03:44

  • 'Bench slap': Unanimous panel of judges obliterates Trump immunity case

    11:17

  • Amid a string of embarrassing Republican failures, RNC Chair McDaniel to quit: NYT

    04:46

  • Competing interests add peril to U.S. retaliation for military deaths

    04:01

  • 'This is not going to go away': Debate rages over continued Willis role in Trump prosecution

    10:57

  • Fani Willis unyielding amid Trump co-defendant's misconduct accusations, GOP predation 

    04:57

Alex Wagner Tonight

Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report

09:25

Reports are surfacing of the Biden administration's frustration with Merrick Garland and the DOJ over special counsel Robert Hur's overstepping in his report on classified documents retained by Biden to include gratuitous "disparaging statements" about the president's memory. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, and Jennifer Palmieri, former Obama White House communications director, discuss with Alex Wagner ahead of expected congressional testimony by Hur, the release of the report's interview transcripts, and the likely imminent political cherry picking from the report by Republicans.Feb. 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report

    09:25
  • UP NEXT

    As Republican sounds alarm on Russian threat, GOP makes excuses for Trump attacks on NATO

    06:02

  • Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial

    07:32

  • Livid Kansas City congressman rips thoughts-and-prayers Congress for doing 'nothing at all' on guns

    05:55

  • 'Full-on, the MAGA party': Election deniers advance as Trump plots RNC takeover

    07:56

  • 'More important things to do' not likely to save Trump from criminal trial

    04:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All