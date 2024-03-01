IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden's substantive border visit exposes hollow Trump stunt
March 1, 202408:27
Alex Wagner Tonight

Biden's substantive border visit exposes hollow Trump stunt

08:27

While the visits to the border by the two 2024 presidential frontrunner candidates may have seemed similar on the surface, the details revealed the stark contrast between a visit by a president of the United States who is serious about solving problems, and a reality TV star eager to exploit fear and hatred for political gain. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joins Alex Wagner to discuss.March 1, 2024

