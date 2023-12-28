IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Biden reportedly adjusts strategy in Ukraine to strengthen defenses

05:45

Michael Hirsh, contributing writer at Politico Magazine, talks with Jonathan Capehart about his reporting on a shift in the strategy the Biden administration is encouraging in Ukraine to a stronger defensive posture, potentially a step toward an eventual negotiated truce.Dec. 28, 2023

Play All