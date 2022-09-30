Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida

- Now Playing
Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida02:30
- UP NEXT
Russians flee Putin's desperate draft operation to bolster failing Ukraine invasion07:19
Coast Guard leverages every tool available in Florida rescue efforts04:37
Judge helps save Trump from special master hot seat05:39
Destruction in Cuba from Hurricane Ian leaves Floridians apprehensive about coming days01:28
Influence of climate change seen in features of Hurricane Ian05:48
Massive coordinated response prepares to help in storm-stricken Florida04:55
'Horrific damage' awaits returning residents of Marco Island, Florida: county commissioner05:40
Recognizing components is key to fighting extremist violence: Anita Hill06:27
Healing divisions takes back seat to fight for rights: Newsom04:30
Newsom knocks Democrats for poor messaging on successes versus Republicans03:10
'We need to call them out': Gov. Newsom wants Democrats to push back on GOP governors04:48
'No, no, no': Gavin Newsom's least convincing answer01:08
Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists07:39
Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine02:54
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy08:12
U.S. sanctions Iran's 'morality police' as protests by women grow04:04
House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims01:26
DOJ 'going to investigate the hell out of this' after court victory on Trump docs: Rohde06:15
DeSantis keeps migrant plane stunt funding opaque; charter company's GOP ties scrutinized08:13
- Now Playing
Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida02:30
- UP NEXT
Russians flee Putin's desperate draft operation to bolster failing Ukraine invasion07:19
Coast Guard leverages every tool available in Florida rescue efforts04:37
Judge helps save Trump from special master hot seat05:39
Destruction in Cuba from Hurricane Ian leaves Floridians apprehensive about coming days01:28
Influence of climate change seen in features of Hurricane Ian05:48
Play All