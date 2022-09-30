IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida

Alex Wagner Tonight

Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida

02:30

Alex Wagner looks at the disparities in the responses to Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Harvey by the Trump administration and reports on President Biden's reassurances to Puerto Rico that they will not be similarly forgotten as Florida's storm recovery draws new attention. Sept. 30, 2022

    Biden offers reassurances to Puerto Rico as spotlight shifts to Florida

