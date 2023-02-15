IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Biden judicial pick makes history in more ways than one

01:36

Alex Wagner reports on President Joe Biden's 100th judicial confirmation, Gina Méndez-Miró, who is now the first openly LGBTQ+ American judge to serve on the federal district court in Puerto Rico.Feb. 15, 2023

