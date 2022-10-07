IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Biden compares nuclear risk from Russia in Ukraine to Cuban missile crisis

06:20

Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to President Obama, talks with Alex Wagner about President Joe Biden's remarks about the "prospect of Armageddon" with respect to Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Oct. 7, 2022

