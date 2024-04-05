IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat
April 5, 202408:53

  • 'Inflection point': Biden call with Netanyahu marks major change in U.S. posture toward Israel

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Why Judge Cannon's dismissal of Trump's main defense is not good enough for Jack Smith

    05:28

  • Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall

    10:02

  • Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat

    08:10

  • 'Dereliction of duty': GOP neglects border so Trump can stoke fears on campaign trail

    06:30

  • DeSantis' abortion ban draws attention GOP has been fearing; Democrats increase focus on Florida

    05:58

  • White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort

    07:33

  • Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22

  • 'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05

  • Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

  • Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

  • Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

    06:18

  • 'Post-Roe underground' helps women in abortion ban states access abortion pills

    06:57

  • 'Clown show': Another resignation as dysfunction and disunity plague House GOP

    02:43

Alex Wagner Tonight

Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat

08:53

As Donald Trump's legal situation becomes more dire and his attacks on both political and legal opponents become increasingly belligerent, threats to politicians and members of the criminal justice system are on the rise. Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor and co-host of the Prosecuting Donald Trump podcast, talks with Alex Wagner about how Trump's toxicity degrades the rule of law in the United States.April 5, 2024

  • 'Inflection point': Biden call with Netanyahu marks major change in U.S. posture toward Israel

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Why Judge Cannon's dismissal of Trump's main defense is not good enough for Jack Smith

    05:28

  • Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall

    10:02

  • Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat

    08:10

  • 'Dereliction of duty': GOP neglects border so Trump can stoke fears on campaign trail

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All