    Barr confirms key detail in deflecting on Durham probe questions

Alex Wagner Tonight

Barr confirms key detail in deflecting on Durham probe questions

Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on how Bill Barr used the John Durham investigation for his own political purposes.Feb. 3, 2023

