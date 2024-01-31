Bad timing for Trump as court-appointed monitor flags accounting of tens of millions of dollars

A court-appointed monitor of Donald Trump's company has flagged some sketchy accounting, including questions about a $48 million loan. With Judge Arthur Engoron considering how much to penalize Trump for fraudulent business practices, news of ongoing dubious practices at the company are particularly inopportune. Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, and Devlin Barrett, Justice Department reporter for The Washington Post, discuss with Alex Wagner.Jan. 31, 2024