IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bad timing for Trump as court-appointed monitor flags accounting of tens of millions of dollars

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    GOP invents Taylor Swift conspiracy theory instead of facing reality about unpopular policies

    07:48

  • E. Jean Carroll jury slaps Trump with penalty big enough to hurt

    11:24

  • 'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 2024

    08:18

  • 'Divorce is not an option': Gavin Newsom emphasizes national unity as goal in engaging Fox News

    04:12

  • 'We keep crushing it.': Gavin Newsom cites Democratic momentum for 2024 enthusiasm

    09:40

  • 'So pathetically weak': Newsom rips GOP abandonment of immigration deal at Trump's behest

    06:17

  • Biden dedication to unions earns United Auto Workers endorsement

    04:14

  • How Joe Biden may inadvertently sabotage Nikki Haley's chances against Trump in South Carolina

    07:37

  • 'Vital piece of information': Holder encourages courts to process Trump trials quickly for voters

    08:22

  • ‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Alex Wagner reacts to Nikki Haley's vow to stay in the race

    01:43

  • 'Vibes' finally begin to catch up to positive economic indicators

    03:04

  • Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

    05:08

  • 'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card

    11:09

  • Nikki Haley 'rightly or wrongly' takes tepid tack against Trump

    04:32

  • Diligence of U.S. court system plays into Trump's delay strategy

    05:14

  • Trump co-defendant hopes to generate scandal to escape Georgia prosecution

    06:41

  • This time he knows how to do it: Trump telegraphs intention to 'cross the line' in second term

    03:40

  • 'Sniveling coward': Once tough-talking Republicans waste no time capitulating to Trump

    05:03

  • Right-wing executive's media empire exemplifies dangerous bias he warns against

    03:14

Alex Wagner Tonight

Bad timing for Trump as court-appointed monitor flags accounting of tens of millions of dollars

10:17

A court-appointed monitor of Donald Trump's company has flagged some sketchy accounting, including questions about a $48 million loan. With Judge Arthur Engoron considering how much to penalize Trump for fraudulent business practices, news of ongoing dubious practices at the company are particularly inopportune. Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, and Devlin Barrett, Justice Department reporter for The Washington Post, discuss with Alex Wagner.Jan. 31, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Bad timing for Trump as court-appointed monitor flags accounting of tens of millions of dollars

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    GOP invents Taylor Swift conspiracy theory instead of facing reality about unpopular policies

    07:48

  • E. Jean Carroll jury slaps Trump with penalty big enough to hurt

    11:24

  • 'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 2024

    08:18

  • 'Divorce is not an option': Gavin Newsom emphasizes national unity as goal in engaging Fox News

    04:12

  • 'We keep crushing it.': Gavin Newsom cites Democratic momentum for 2024 enthusiasm

    09:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All